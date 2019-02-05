Ananya Panday starts shooting for upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh

bollywood

Newcomer Ananya Panday is on a roll. Even before her debut film Student Of The Year 2 could release, she has started shooting for her next film, Pati Patni Aur Woh alongside Kartik Aaryan

Ananya Panday is all set to start shooting for her second film, Pati Patni Aur Woh, alongside Kartik Aaryan, who sports a moustache in the film. The new actress seems to be on a roll as the shoot of her second film has begun even before her debut film, Student Of The Year 2 alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria, has released.

Earlier, the actress took to her social media to share the announcement of her second film. Recently, Ananya shared a post from the sets of Pati Patni Aur Woh saying, "woaaaah!!!! #PatiPatniAurWoh #SuperBlessed#NewJourney #FirstDay".

Ananya enjoys a huge fan base on social media and has clocked 1.1 Million followers on Instagram already. Right from setting fashion goals to sharing the insights from her day to day happenings, Ananya is all set to carve her niche in Bollywood and be a young influencer.

Ananya Panday happens to be the daughter of veteran actor Chunky Panday. The young starlet is currently gearing up for her debut release alongside Tiger Shroff and is leaving no stone unturned in giving it her best.

