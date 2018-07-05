Ananya Panday takes cue from daddy Chunky Panday, aces 80s style with elan

Ananya Panday has taken fashion inspiration from her actor-father Chunky Panday

Ananya Panday. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/ananyapanday

Ananya Panday is currently enjoying in New York and has shared a beautiful photo of hers from the New York street. The debutante-to-be looked radiant under the city's sun. The star-kid's fashion choice for the day was inspired by her actor-father Chunky Panday.

Ananya had worn white shorts, which she paired it with a multicolour crop shirt with a knot ahead. The photo will immediately take you to Chunky Panday's Housefull film's series, in which, he plays the character of 'Aakhri Pasta' and has donned those multicolour floral shirts. Coming back to Ananya, she aced the look with glares, and sets of chains around her neck. The actress' no-make-up look, only with a dab of gloss does the magic.

The star-kid is all set for her big Bollywood debut by the gigantic filmmaker Karan Johar, in the sequel of his film, Student of The Year (2012), titled Student of The Year 2. SOTY gave the film industry three stars – Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. The film's sequel helmed by Punit Malhotra introduces another new face – Tara Sutaria. While, Ananya is Chunky's daughter, Tara is a relative outsider and is known for dating Vinod Mehra's son, Rohan Mehra. Rumours are rife that Alia, Varun and Sidharth have a special song in the film.

Ananya and Tara have been cast opposite Tiger Shroff in Student of The Year 2, which will hit the 70mm on November 23, 2018.

View Photos: 15 Bollywood star kids who created more sensation than their parents

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates