Ananya Panday takes us for a throwback ride to the first shot of her debut film Student of the Year 2

Ananya undoubtedly made heads turn with her pheonomenal debut with Student of the Year 2 and even won many accolades for giving a promising performance. Being a lover of acting and the entire art, Ananya shares a throwback of what a rollercoaster of emotions the actress felt during her debut!

Ananya says, "My first day in the set was two years ago on 7th April. Punit took me and Tara to Mussoorie a few days earlier than everyone else. It was our first film and he wanted us to ease into it instead of being ambushed on the film's set."

Talking about her first shot Ananya adds, "Our first shot was supposed to be for the song Jatt Ludhiyane Da".

"Punit had promised all three of us, (Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday) that all our first shots will be solo so that each one of us gets to savour it", adds Ananya.

Feeling sad for not having her solo shot done because of the rains, Ananya reminisces, "Tiger's was a dance step and Tara's was a beauty shot. When it was my turn, it started raining. I got upset thinking I wouldn't get to shoot, and that my first day was ruined. Everybody got to do their scene except me. Luckily, Punit changed mine into an indoor shot so everything worked out."

How the presence of Bhavana Panday and Manish Malhotra made it special for Ananya, she says, "For the scene, I was suppose to climb down the flight of stairs while recording myself singing on a phone. My mom (Bhavana Panday) and Manish (designer and family friend) were there and that made it really special for me. Manish has been for a lot of actresses first shot. I just felt elated to be a part of that iconic list."

We can feel everything Ananya felt while for her debut and how everything fell into place eventually is that matters and Ananya's debut was indeed something she will remember forever, and so would we!

On the work front, Ananya will be seen next in Shakun Batra's film alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone. Her recently announced film Fighter, which also marks her first PAN India release alongside Vijay Deverakonda. The third one being Khaali Peeli alongside Ishaan Khatter.

