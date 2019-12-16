Ananya Panday to star in Deepika Padukone-Siddhant Chaturvedi film?

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

2019 has been quite special for Ananya Panday. After making a splashing debut with Student Of The Year 2 alongside Tiger Shroff, the star kid appeared in Pati Patni Aur Woh, romancing Kartik Aaryan on-screen. And now, if the industry buzz is to be believed, Ananya Panday is the new addition to Deepika Padukone's next, co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi.

The film is being helmed by Kapoor & Sons (2016) director Shakun Batra and produced by Karan Johar. She has also begun shooting for Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter. A busy time ahead.

Ananya's last film Pati Patni Aur Woh, which is a remake of the BR Chopra classic made in 1978, having the same title, was a romantic comedy. "I think remakes are a lot of fun. We added our own tadka to it and made it modern and relatable in the present times. Even a college student can relate to the feeling of being stuck in a relationship with someone and liking someone else, or having feelings for different people. I think it is a very universal feeling."

The actress expressed her love for the rom-com genre. "I have always been the kind of person who is instinctive. I always do what my gut tells me to do. I am young and fond of rom-coms and light-hearted films. That's the zone I am sticking to right now. I think I am drawn to scripts I would like to watch as an audience."

Her next film Khali Peeli is the sort of experiment she wanted to do. "Khali Peeli' is completely different. Although I love rom-coms, I also want to experiment. I am young and want to try many things even if I may make mistakes. I think it's okay to make mistakes as long as I learn something from them," she said.

She is eager to foray the domain of web shows. "I have gotten a few (offers) and I am very interested in the digital space. I love watching digital shows. I am completely open to working in the digital (domain). I am just waiting for the right one," she revealed.

