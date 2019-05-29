Ananya Panday visits this famous church in Mumbai

bollywood

Grateful for the love the actress has been receiving, Ananya Panday visited Mount Mary Church in Bandra, Mumbai.

Ananya Panday

After creating an immense buzz amongst the audience with her debut film, Student of the Year 2 and making a promising debut, Ananya Panday is riding high on the success of her film. Grateful for the love the actress has been receiving, Ananya visited Mount Mary Church in Bandra, Mumbai.

Ananya Panday took to her social media handle and shared a picture, "So much to be grateful for <3 [sic]" The young actress visited the church today morning to seek blessings for the success of her debut film. The actress who is popular among the kids for her vibrant and witty personality, recently also surprised the children with a secret visit to Saad foundation and SEAL at the screening of her debut organised by Aavashya Foundation.

Even before the debut of her film, Ananya Panday who is already a teen sensation and her Instagram which have an array of interesting posts make her much relatable with the younger audience. The young actress has already crossed the 3 million followers mark on Instagram.



Ananya Panday's Instagram story

The actress is one of the most talked about celebrities on social media and had been creating a storm with her sightings, much before her most anticipated Bollywood debut. Ananya is also on a winning streak with iconic brands and getting appreciated from the filmmakers, alike.

Earlier, Ananya visited Trimbakeshwar Temple with mother Bhavna Panday to seek blessing post her film's success.

Ananya Panday has made her acting debut with Student of the Year 2. The actress will also be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in the remake of the film, Pati Patni Aur Woh.

