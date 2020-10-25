Ananya Panday: Want to explore and grow, okay with making mistakes in the process

Ever since Ananya Panday made her debut with SOTY 2, she has been the talk of the town. She has shown remarkable variety in her work with only three films and is going up the graph with her every project. Fans have loved her in all her characters. The roles she played helped her explored different genres and show us a new side of herself.

In an interview with a leading publication, the Khaali Peeli actress speaks about her courage towards her work. She says, "I want to explore and grow, and if that means making mistakes, I am okay with it. I am blessed that I already got love from audiences, and only hope to get more in upcoming films. Its a very long journey, I am excited for it".

She has become a fan’s favourite especially after Khaali Peeli, where much to everyone's surprise Ananya handled a very different role and that too with complete justice to it.

The young star who rose to fame in no time with her work has signed a deal with significant brands after each movie.

On the work front, she will next be seen alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Shakun Batra's untitled and a Pan-India film Fighter opposite Vijay Deverakonda.

