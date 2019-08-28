Ananya Panday: you can be glam, de-glam, but it's all about acting

bollywood

Ananya Panday shares how important it is to focus on her acting right now!

Ananya Panday/picture courtesy: Ananya Panday's Instagram account

Ananya Panday has been making headlines ever since the news of her Bollywood debut with Punit Malhotra's Student Of The Year hit the headlines. Ever since the release, Ananya Panday has received immense appreciation from her peers' fans and the audience alike. In fact, the actress has also become an icon for the younger generation. In an interview with a leading magazine, Ananya Panday spoke what acting is to her, and how she sees herself as a performer.

Ananya Panday said in a statement to her spokesperson: "I feel you can be glam, de-glam, but it's all about acting, all about a character, at the end of the day. Even in this kind of a film (SOTY 2). I never cared about my hair and make-up. There are professionals doing that for me. I just need to focus on my acting, in any role."

View this post on Instagram better than ur ex, better than ur next ð¤·ð»‍âï¸ A post shared by Ananya ð©ð»‍ðð« (@ananyapanday) onAug 10, 2019 at 10:38am PDT

In an interview with IANS, Ananya Panday said: "Life has definitely changed after I did 'Student of the Year 2'. Now, people recognise me more. It feels you have now earned a name. But I try to behave as much normal as I can. I try to be a normal teenager which I am. I hang out with my friends and my family. I try to do as many normal things as I can."

The actress is only one movie old and has already started shooting for her next movie 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' along with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. Pati, Patni Aur Woh' is scheduled to release on January 10, 2020. She is also the founder of 'So Positive(DSR)' a digital social responsibility campaign that helps people take a stand against social media bullying.

Ananya, daughter of popular comic actor Chunky Panday, says she was lucky to be born in the family of an actor as it made her journey in Bollywood much easier. She, however, believes that though being a star kid made her entry into films easy, nobody will invest in someone who is not worthy of it.

Also Read: Ananya Panday: Kartik Aaryan is really funny

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates