Ananya Panday's all-black look is all you need for a casual outing

Ananya Panday was spotted at a popular eatery with close friend Shanaya Kapoor in Bandra, Mumbai, and the B-town newbie was all smiles when clicked by the shutterbugs

Ananya Panday/picture courtesy: Yogen Shah

Ananya Panday is one of the most-talked-about celebrities on social media and had been creating a storm with her sightings, much before her most-anticipated Bollywood debut. Ananya is also on a winning streak with iconic brands and getting appreciated by the filmmakers alike.

The actress was snapped with her BFF Shanaya Kapoor at a popular eatery in Bandra, Mumbai. The actress looked pretty in her all-black attire. She opted for a black slogan t-shirt, paired with a denim black skirt during the outing.

Ananya Panday/picture courtesy: Yogen Shah

Here's how you can get this look at an affordable price.

Black t-shirt:

Raw and Real t-shirts are round Neck, lasting prints, half sleeves, and are 100 per cent cotton bio-washed. These t-shirts are made for comfort and have a smooth finish. Wash with care and do not iron over the print. Proudly made in India. Get your pick at the discounted price of Rs 499 only. Shop here.

Black skirt:

Tuck in your comfy black tee into this black skirt and get your all-black look easily. Either wear it with a pair of sneakers or just go with pretty wedges and make heads turn wherever you go. Get your pair at the discounted price of Rs 443. Shop here.

White sneakers:

Stylish and versatile, step into a pair of shoes from Carlton London's new collection. These are a must-have in your collection. Get your pair at the discounted price of Rs 1,443 only. Shop here.

On the work front, Ananya Panday made her acting debut with Student of the Year 2. The actress will also be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in the remake of the film, Pati Patni Aur Woh.

