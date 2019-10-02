Ananya Panday's lessons from Lucknow

Only one-film-old in the industry, Ananya Panday is already deciphering the nitty-gritties that go a long way in enhancing an actor's performance. Having recently returned from the Lucknow schedule of Pati Patni Aur Woh, she acknowledges that the northern city's milieu enabled her to sink her teeth into her character.

"I love outstation schedules because when you are away from home, you are not distracted by other work, or commitments to friends and family. That enables you to get into the skin of the character. Such schedules help actors to disconnect from their daily life and focus on the role they're set to play," says Panday, who has joined Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar in the remake of the 1978 comedy.



Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday during their Lucknow shoot

Contrary to reports of having a fallout with Aaryan in Lucknow, Panday says the duo shared many playful moments in between takes. "We constantly fight, but it's in a light-hearted manner. We often pull each other's leg. He teases me because when [the team] would go out to eat, I was inevitably allergic to one thing or another. So, he'd often ask me why had I accompanied them. But I'd get back at him by ripping off his fake moustache whenever he'd say anything mean to me." The actor is currently shooting for Khaali Peeli that sees her team up with Ishaan Khatter.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates