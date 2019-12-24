See Photo: Ananya Panday's love for bestie Shanaya Kapoor will give you BFF goals

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor's friendship has stood the test of the time. Since childhood, the girls have remained best friends and they never shy pouring their love for each other on social media.

This time, it was Ananya who gave us a glimpse of the bond she shares with Shanaya. She shared a picture on her Instagram handle, in which she can be seen holding a mug of hot chocolate with a marshmallow for Shanaya. The Student of the Year 2 actress even went a step ahead, donning the chef's hat and preparing a drink for her BFF. Shanaya shared the picture on her Instagram handle and had captioned it as, "marshmallow & hot chocolate". The picture was re-shared by Ananya along with the caption, "made with love for my love @shanayakapoor02."



Ananya Panday shared this on her Instagram handle

We are certainly loving the PDA between the two celebrity girls. On the work front, Ananya was last seen in romantic comedy Pati Patni Aur Woh. Also starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar, the film received a positive response at the box office.

She will be next seen romancing with Ishaan Khatter in Maqbool Khan-directorial Khaali Peeli, co-starring Ishaan Khatter. In an exclusive interview with mid-day, the actress spoke about her co-star. She said, "Ishaan is like a ball of energy. Whenever he comes on set, it feels like a storm has blown in. If people think that I talk a lot, Ishaan is 10 times worse. He is a lot of fun to work with. As an actor, he is amazing, talented and people are yet to witness it [his true potential]."

She has also signed Shakun Batra's relationship's drama with Deepika Padukone and Sidhant Chaturvedi as co-stars. The film is being helmed by Kapoor & Sons (2016) director Shakun Batra and produced by Karan Johar.

