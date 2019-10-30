Ananya Panday's mother Bhavana Panday shares childhood pictures of the actress for her 21st birthday

Bhavana Panday, just like a lovable mother, took to her Instagram account and shared two childhood pictures of her daughter Ananya Panday, who celebrates her 21st birthday today, on October 30. All we can say is that they are too cute for words.

Panday made her debut with Punit Malhotra's Student of the Year 2, produced by Karan Johar. The filmmaker has been very instrumental in establishing her career in the Hindi film industry. Despite mixed reviews, Panday made her presence felt with her character that's hot-headed and a motor-mouth.

She may be one film old, but Panday has established a solid fan following, thanks to her social media posts and aura. She's also known for her humility and simplicity. To catch a glimpse of the actress, her fans always hound her outside her gym, and she obliges almost everyone with a smile. It seems she understands not to take success to her head.

On the work front, Panday is gearing up for two films. The first one is Pati Patni Aur Woh, co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. The film is all set to release on December 6 this year. Next year, she'll team up with Ishaan Khatter for Khaali Peeli, produced by Ali Abbas Zafar and releasing on June 12, 2020.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates