Ananya Panday's schedule takes toll on her health

Actress Ananya Panday who debuted in Bollywood with producer Karan Johar's Student of the Year 2 has garnered a huge fan base in a very short span of time and is always in the limelight. Apart from the number of films she is currently working on, Ananya Panday has also become a favourite for brands that want her as the face for their lines.

However, it looks like a jam-packed schedule is taking a toll on her health. In an Instagram story posted earlier, the Student Of The Year 2 actor wrote that she had fallen three times while walking from her car to the vanity van. She wrote, "A distance of barely seven feet... shocked at myself (sic)." Time to slow down, girl.

In an earlier interview, Ananya had said that she makes it a point to strike a balance between the shoot life and personal life.

She says, "Actually, I have realized that I am super close to the people I have worked with and grown up with and I feel like they will always have my back and they have never treated me differently and they have treated me now the exact way they treated me back in school. I think even if you are treated a certain way, it's important to go back to your normal life. Just think about things other than films and you have to disconnect it after a certain point of time. At such a young age, it's so easy to be carried away, that you are treated a certain way. It's very important to have your own self. You have to be like treated normally, you cant get treated like a celeb."

The teen sensation is now shooting for her second film, Pati Patni Aur Woh alongside Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. A remake of the 1978 film Pati Patni Aur Woh directed by B.R. Chopra, the new version will see Kartik play the husband, a role which was earlier essayed by Sanjeev Kumar. Bhumi Pednekar will enact the wife's character played by Vidya Sinha. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the remake also stars Ananya Pandey as the other woman, which was originally played by Ranjeeta.

The actress also has one more film in the pipeline, titled Khaali Peeli, alongside Ishaan Khatter. The actress' debut film won her a lot of love and popularity among the masses. Both SOTY 2 and Pati, Patni Aur Woh revolve around love triangles. In her third film, Khaali Peeli, Ananya Panday will be seen as the only leading lady.

The actress was recently asked what she thought about being a part of stories that followed love triangles, and she said, "I always say that I attract love triangles and I always joke about that and I have already done two films with love triangles in them. In Khaali Peeli, there isn't a love triangle but kind of is because there is Ishaan, me and the taxi. so that's a different kind of triangle. I feel like the taxi in the film is the other heroine so I kinda am in another love triangle in this film as well."

