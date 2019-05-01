Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria shine in latest Hello! Magazine cover

bollywood

'Student of the Year 2' is a sequel to the 2012 hit 'Student of the Year' which marked the debut of actors Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. The first instalment was a Karan Johar directorial

Tara Sutaria and Ananya Pandey

Bollywood's new students are stealing the limelight as they feature on the cover of Hello! Magazine's May issue.

Donned up in bright neon coloured dresses, the debutants, Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria, are making a mark on Vogue. The actors look all bubbly and confident as they strike a pose with relaxed looks and stand together holding hands.

Pandey, shared the cover image on her Instagram handle and captioned, "HELLO world."

The magazine cover introduces the two as 'Dream Catchers- Young, Bold & Living in the 'Now''. Ananya and Tara are all set to garner the stardom with the release of their upcoming debut film 'Student of the Year 2'.

'Student of the Year 2' is a sequel to the 2012 hit 'Student of the Year' which marked the debut of actors Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. The first instalment was a Karan Johar directorial.

The film helmed by Punit Malhotra stars Tiger Shroff in the lead. 'Tum Bin 2' actor Aditya Seal is also a part of the film. The makers of the film have treated the fans with three songs from the film- 'The Jawaani Song', 'Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiyan' and the latest 'Hook Up'. The film is scheduled to release on "May 10.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates