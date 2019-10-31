MENU

Nach Baliye 9: Ananya Panday shaves off Kartik Aaryan's moustache

Updated: Oct 31, 2019, 14:02 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar and Kartik Aaryan, visited the set of Nach Baliye.

Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar and Kartik Aaryan on sets of Nach Baliye
Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar and Kartik Aaryan on sets of Nach Baliye

We are a few days away from the final episode of Nach Baliye 9. After months of rigorous training, vote appeals, laughter and tears, season nine of the dance reality show is about to come to a close. Nach Baliye 9, with its fresh format of pairing exes and current couples, drew a lot of attention and appreciation.

The top five jodis - Prince-Yuvika, Anita-Rohit, Shantanu-Nityami, Aly-Natasa and Vishal-Madhurima - are fighting for the coveted trophy. And to add to the excitement, Bollywood stars Kartik Aryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar graced the show to promote their upcoming film, Pati, Patni Aur Woh.

Nach Baliye 9

Ahead of Ananya Panday's birthday yesterday, the Pati Patni Aur Woh trio, apart from Panday, also including Bhumi Pednekar and Kartik Aaryan, visited the set of Nach Baliye. On being prodded by the host, Aaryan offered to gift his co-star whatever she desired. "Jo mangegi, wahi de denge. Inke liye toh jaan bhi haazir hain," he announced. Panday asked for his moustache to be shaved off. The girls were only happy to help Aaryan rid himself of it.  

Tags

Ananya Pandaykartik aaryanBhumi PednekarPati Patni Aur WohNach Baliyetelevision newsEntertainment News

