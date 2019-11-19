ANC arrests 37-year-old woman, seizes vehicle with 167 kg ganja

This image has been used for representational purposes only.

The anti-narcotic cell (ANC) of the Ghatkopar Unit arrested a 37-year-old woman along with her aide and seized a vehicle with 167 kg ganja worth Rs 36,40,000 from the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road.

During investigation it was revealed that the accused woman Shamim alias Shabbo Majid Shaikh is a resident of Ghatkopar and a drug peddler. The vehicle that has been seized also belongs to her, police said.

Police said they received a tip off that the Shamim would be present opposite Shalimar Hotel, at Sakinaka. The team then laid a trap and brought her to the Unit office. After detailed enquiry, her role in the case was established and she was arrested.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the NDPS Act.

