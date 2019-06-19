Anchor Aman Sharma receives accolades from SRK, Ranveer, Rohit and Akshay

Aman Sharma has worked with the best entertainers of this country and has even earned accolades & praises for his work from the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Rohit Shetty, Ranveer Singh, Ayushman Khurrana and many more celebrities

Aman Sharma

'Stretch your arm no farther than your sleeve shall reach'. This is how most are taught to grow up and even to dream. A teenager when he was given the above-mentioned quote, he was quick to top it with "If you have a problem with the sleeve length, Go Shirtless! Haven't you seen Salman Khan"

Aman Sharma, the entertainer who said this eight years ago while still in Junior College. Within the next eight years, he worked with the best entertainers of this country and has even earned accolades & praises for his work from the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Rohit Shetty, Ranveer Singh, Ayushman Khurrana and many more celebrities.

After starting off as an emcee (commonly known as an anchor) while still in college, Aman created ripples across the industry and worked with the best event management companies in no time. Later, he scaled this up with his Bollywood chat show for a renowned web portal.

To any event management company today, this name means many things but above all 'Guaranteed Client Satisfaction'. No wonder he has already travelled across the globe and delivered high octane events in over 40 countries.

In 2019, Aman Sharma promises to kickstart a venture that will redefine entertainment with chat shows in India as he strongly believes in 'Go Big or Go Home.'

