Anchor commits suicide in Hyderabad

Representational Picture

An anchor of a news channel allegedly committed suicide on late Sunday night, by jumping off fifth floor of her residence, at Hyderabad's Moosapet. As per the suicide note, depression drove her to take the step, police said. The Kukatpally Police Station Sub-Inspector, Majid informed that the anchor committed suicide shortly after coming back from work.

She died on the spot from head injury, leg fracture and multiple blunt injuries, he added. The deceased divorced her husband six months ago and had been staying with her parents and a 14-year-old son. A case has been registered in the matter and further probe is on.

