Ancient art, 2.0

things-to-do

Art for Concern, a landmark property by non-profit trust Secure Giving, is organising The Traditional and Folk Art exhibition

Given that modern art forms are becoming popular these days, their traditional counterpart seem to have taken a back seat. In a bid to protect India's rich heritage and to support artists from marginalised communities, Art for Concern, a landmark property by non-profit trust Secure Giving, is organising The Traditional and Folk Art exhibition. It will present indigenous styles of paintings and folk art, such as Pichwai, Madhubani and Mata Ni Pachedi. The proceeds will go to grassroots programmes that work for social development.

ON August 1, 6.30 pm to 8.30 pm; August 2, 11 am to 6.30 pm

AT Goethe Institut, K Dubash Marg, Kala Ghoda.

CALL 22029708

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates