And it's a yes from Nikhil Siddhartha's girlfriend, Pallavi, to his proposal!

The wedding season in the entertainment industry is far from over. Immediately after Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's grand and lavish wedding, we move to the South where another couple has decided to spend the rest of their lives together.

The couple in question is the Telugu actor Nikhil Siddhartha and his girlfriend, Pallavi, who has got engaged. Taking to his Twitter account, he posted two pictures where one of them was the beautiful proposal against a luscious background and the other that showed their bond, togetherness, and their engagement rings.

This is what Nikhil wrote on his Twitter account- SHE SAID YES... Next Adventure In Life. Take a look at the post right here:

SHE SAID YESS...

SHE SAID YESS...

Next Adventure In Life pic.twitter.com/i17d87xezt — Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_Nikhil) February 3, 2020

Reports say the two met each other through common friends and soon Cupid struck the actors. Nikhil took her on a romantic trip to Goa and decided to take the relationship to the next level. His fans are likely to be in celebratory mode and mood today.

And talking about Pallavi in an interview, the actor said, “I have someone special in my life now. She is a doctor. She is very understanding; she never disturbs me when I'm shooting or out with my friends. She will not check my phone. She says 'chill whenever you want' and understands that everyone needs their own space, which is what I like the most."

Well, now let's see when do they announce their wedding date!

