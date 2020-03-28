And now, the stage goes online

World Theatre Day was observed yesterday amid the deafening silence of stages and venues across the globe. The messages that abound on social media are promising yet gloomy and while city practitioners gear up for future work and performances, here are some that you can tune into on the web.

National Theatre London

Earlier this week, UK's National Theatre announced it would be taking its performances online due to what's happening right now. These recorded performances will be available for free and are sure to be quite the treat to watch while on your home couch. The line-up so far includes the critically acclaimed One Man, Two Guvnors by Richard Bean that features in its cast Tony Award winner James Corden, an adaptation of Jane Eyre by Sally Cookson, an adaptation of Treasure Island by Bryony Lavery and Simon Godwin's adaptation of the classic Twelfth Night. While these will be screened every Thursday of April, the theatre is looking to add more online programming in the coming days.

On April 2 onwards

Log on to Youtube.com

Royal Opera House

It was last week that London's Royal Opera House announced that it would take its theatre and music programmes online so the audience can have access to live broadcasts and recorded performances. While music and theatre both form a part of their line-up, available for view are high-rated in-house productions till April 17. Catch a version of the Greek mythological Acis and Galatea and The Metamorphosis by the Royal Ballet among others.

Log on to https://www.facebook.com/royaloperahouse

Akvarious Productions

Closer home, city-based Akvarious Productions has taken to social media to release recorded plays, ones that have closed for performance. Available for watching are Bombay Dyeing, a play set in Dadar East once home to mills that tells the story of characters from different walks of life who eventually cross paths and Miss Cuckoo starring Seema Pahwa, a fading songstress unable to come to terms with ageing. You can also read nuggets of interesting information about these plays. For instance, the recorded show of Bombay Dyeing had the director Akarsh Khurana himself step in on an hour's notice to replace an ailing Kumud Mishra.

Log on to https://www.facebook.com/akvarious/

