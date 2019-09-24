And the Dadasaheb Phalke award for the Best Actor goes to Superstar Mahesh Babu

Superstar Mahesh Babu recently won the Dadasaheb Phalke Award (South) for the Best Actor for Bharat Ane Nenu and has added another reason for the fans of the superstar to rejoice! This is the first year of Dada Saheb Phalke Awards in South and was held in Hyderabad with all the big stars from the southern industry present.



Namrata Shirodkar, the wife of Mahesh Babu, received the Dada Saheb Phalke Award for the superstar as he is currently busy shooting for his next, for his performance in Bharat Ane Nenu. For his last outing, Babu not only garnered immense appreciation from critics and fans but also charted massive numbers and broke major records at the box office.



The actor is one of the sought after performers in the industry and his popularity is not just restricted to Pan-India but is spread across the globe. He has been in the business for a long time and is a favourite of the fans. A proof of it is his films minting big at the box-office.



Mahesh Babu's 26th film, Sarileru Neekevvaru, is all set to hit the theatres on Sankranti 2020 and the fans are looking forward to watching the star on the big screen again.

