'Andaman and Nicobar may be uninhabitable in few years,' says researchers

New York: Due to climate change, the world's oceans are getting warmer, rising higher, losing oxygen and becoming more acidic at an ever-faster pace and melting even more ice and snow, a grim international science assessment concludes.

But that's nothing compared to what United Nations-affiliated oceans and ice report says is coming if global warming doesn't slow down: three feet of sea rise by the end of the century, many fewer fish, weakening ocean currents, even less snow and ice, stronger and wetter hurricanes and nastier El Nino weather systems.

The international team of scientists is projecting that "some island nations, like Andaman and Nicobar, are likely to become uninhabitable in a few years due to rise in sea level and climatic events like cyclones."

"Climate change is already irreversible," French climate scientist Valérie Masson-Delmotte, a report lead author said. "Due to the heat uptake in the ocean, we can't go back. "But many of the worst-case projections in the report can still be avoided depending on how the world handles the emissions of heat-trapping gases, authors said.

"Sea level continues to rise at an increasing rate," the report said. "Extreme sea level events that are historically rare (once per century in the recent past) are projected to occur frequently (at least once per year) at many locations by 2050."

2050

Year when extreme sea level events will hit many locations

Greta Thunberg wins Swedish rights prize

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg on Wednesday won the Right Livelihood Award, sometimes called the "alternative Nobel Prize", jury for the Swedish human rights prize said. She was honoured "for inspiring and amplifying political demands for urgent climate action reflecting scientific facts," the Right Livelihood Foundation said.

