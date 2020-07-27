AndhaDhun action director Parvez Khan passes away at 55

In an unfortunate piece of news, well-known action director Parvez Khan, who was associated with films like AndhaDhun and Badlapur, passed away on July 27 at the age of 55 after a heart attack.

Speaking to PTI, his friend and long-time associate Nishant Khan stated, "He suffered a major heart attack in the morning. He was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead. He didn't have any health issues but felt chest pain last night."

And taking to his Twitter account, Hansal Mehta also mourned the filmmaker’s demise and wrote- "Just heard that action director Parvez Khan is no more. We had worked together in Shahid where he executed the riots sequence in a single take. Very skilful, energetic and a good man. RIP Parvez. Your voice still rings in my ears!" (sic)

Just heard that action director Parvez Khan is no more. We had worked together in Shahid where he executed the riots sequence in a single take. Very skilful, energetic and a good man. RIP Parvez. Your voice still rings in my ears! — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) July 27, 2020

He was an assistant action director on a lot of Abbas-Mustan films like Khiladi, Baazigar, and Soldier. He was also known for his associations with filmmaker Sriram Raghavan and the duo collaborated on films like Badlapur, Johnny Gaddaar, and AndhaDhun.

