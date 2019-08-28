Andhadhun leads IIFA nominations

bollywood

IIFA on Wednesday announced its 11 Popular Category nominations for the 20th edition of the awards, being hosted for the first time in India

Ayushmann Khurrana and Radhika Apte in a still from Andhadhun. Pic: Ayushmann Khurrana's official Instagram account

Sriram Raghavan's National Award-winning thriller Andhadhun is leading the nominations at the upcoming International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards, including best film and director. IIFA on Wednesday announced its 11 Popular Category nominations for the 20th edition of the awards, being hosted for the first time in India.

According to a statement, the wacky crime-thriller-comedy has amassed 13 nominations, which also includes best actor male and female for Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu. Other films which also got best picture and direction nods include Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat and Meghna Gulzar's Raazi with 10 nominations each, followed by Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju with seven nods and another National Award winner, Amit Sharma's Badhaai Ho! with six.

The nominees for best actor in a leading role (female) include Alia Bhatt for Raazi, Deepika Padukone for Padmaavat, Neena Gupta for Badhaai Ho! and Rani Mukerji for Hichki.

Rajkummar Rao (Stree), Ranbir Kapoor (Sanju), Ranveer Singh (Padmaavat) and Vicky Kaushal (Raazi) have bagged nominations in the best actor in a leading role (male) category.

Andre Timmins, Co-Founder-Director, Wizcraft International, said, declaring winners from the great line-up will be a "tough one" for the Academy.

"We could not be happier to be preparing to celebrate this special 20th anniversary of IIFA Awards in the very heart of Bollywood, our very own Mumbai city," Timmins added

