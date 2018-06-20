AndhaDhun makers announce the release date with a poster

Directed by Badlapur fame Sriram Raghavan, Andha Dhun stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Radika Apte in lead roles

Andha Dhun poster

After unveiling the title with a fun video yesterday, the makers of Andha Dhun have announced the release date with a poster of the film. Releasing on 31st August, Andha Dhun features Ayushmann Khurrana and Radhika Apte.

Directed by Badlapur fame Sriram Raghavan, Andha Dhun stars Ayushmann Khurrana as a blind pianist in the film, thereby makers came up with the title Andha Dhun. The latest poster of the film showcases a pair of broken black goggles and musical 'pieces' falling down.

Ayushmann Khurrana took to his social media and posted the poster, "Viacom18 Motion Pictures presents the first look of #AndhaDhun. Produced by @Viacom18Movies & @MatchboxPix. In cinemas on 31st August, 2018. #Tabu @radhika_apte #SriramRaghavan @zeemusiccompany @AndhadhunFilm".

Earlier, Ayushmann Khurrana had engaged with netizens to guess the name of the film by sharing two emojis. Ayushmann Khurrana's is all set to collaborate with the ace director Sriram Raghavan with Andha Dhun. The film also marks Radhika Apte's second collaboration with the director after Badlapur.

