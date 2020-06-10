Search

Andhadhun versus Tumbbad: Which film did you like more?

Updated: Jun 10, 2020, 17:41 IST | The Hitlist Team | Mumbai

Here's why Ayushmann Khurrana and Â­Tabu-starrer Andhadhun and Tumbbad starring Sohum Shah were trending on social media.

Stillls from Tumbbad and Andhadhun
Stillls from Tumbbad and Andhadhun

On Tuesday, Andhadhun (2018) and Tumbbad (2018) were trending on social media with movie buffs referring to them as 'masterpieces' they had seen in recent times. The renewed interest in the films came after producer Manish Mundra asked netizens to single out a film that had a lasting impact on them. Here's what he tweeted:

Ayushmann Khurrana and ­Tabu-starrer Andhadhun and Tumbbad starring Sohum Shah emerged frontrunners. A section of netizens felt they did not get their due, due to the absence of top stars in the cast.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK