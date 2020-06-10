Andhadhun versus Tumbbad: Which film did you like more?

On Tuesday, Andhadhun (2018) and Tumbbad (2018) were trending on social media with movie buffs referring to them as 'masterpieces' they had seen in recent times. The renewed interest in the films came after producer Manish Mundra asked netizens to single out a film that had a lasting impact on them. Here's what he tweeted:

Single out one Hindi film that has left you stunned n speechless. Stayed with you for long. Which you can call “masterpiece” in last 3 / 4 years.



- Hindi Film

- Last 3/4 years

- Masterpiece



This survey just to prove myself wrong that quality Hindi Films r facing extinction. — Manish Mundra (@ManMundra) June 8, 2020

Ayushmann Khurrana and ­Tabu-starrer Andhadhun and Tumbbad starring Sohum Shah emerged frontrunners. A section of netizens felt they did not get their due, due to the absence of top stars in the cast.

