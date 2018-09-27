Andheri boys two good

football

Sahil, Joshua score as St John the Evangelist win 2-0 to claim U-16 Div IV title

The victorious St John the Evangelist (Andheri) team with their U-16 Division IV trophy at Azad Maidan yesterday. Pic/Atul Kamble

St John the Evangelist (Andheri) scored a goal in each half to overcome SVKM International (Vile Parle) by a 2-0 margin in the Mumbai Schools Sports Association-organised boys' U-16 Div IV final at Azad Maidan yesterday. Contrary to expectations the final contest was far from exciting as both teams were unable to play constructive football. They seemed content with just clearing the ball and play was mainly confided to midfield.

SVKM's energetic striker Jash Gandhi ran hard at the opposition defence, but lacked support upfront and there was not much he could do to lift his team. On the other hand, St John the Evangelist managed to come up with a couple of stray raids towards the rival citadel and from one snap move they took the lead. St John's lanky midfielder Chris Fernandes with a through pass found Sahil Surve in the clear and the latter coolly slotted home past SVKM goalkeeper Khairav Mithani in the ninth minute.

Thereafter, the SVKM lads showed more urgency and tried their best to make their way deep into the rival territory, but their efforts went in vain. Instead, against the run of play St John the Evangelist got a second goal in the 43rd minute. Following a melee in front of the rival goal, St John's diminutive striker Joshua Lopez sneaked through and tapped the ball home past SVKM custodian Khairav, who was unsighted by the crowd of defenders, to seal the win for the Andheri outfit.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates