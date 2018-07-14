Andheri bridge collapse: BMC floats tender for repair of Gokhale bridge

The removal of paver blocks has inconvenienced the pedestrians. Moreover, one side of the bridge towards Western Express Highway from Andheri west was opened for traffic just a few days ago. However, debris was still present on the site

It took a collapse and the death of a woman because of it to get authorities to finally start fixing the Gokhale bridge, whose repairs have been delayed for two years. The Brihamumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is now in the process of issuing tenders for its repairs and has started removing paver blocks on the opposite side of the collapse site to reduce the weight of the bridge.

This announcement comes a week after the bridge collapse that killed one and injured five. Assistant municipal commissioner of K-West ward Prashant Gaikwad confirmed the repairs. Speaking about the removal of paver blocks, he said, "We have been instructed to take the load off the bridge, and thus we have removed the paver blocks. There were no utilities present on the east bound pedestrian walkway. We had cleared all the debris from the site soon after the operations had ended there."

The removal of paver blocks has inconvenienced the pedestrians. Moreover, one side of the bridge towards Western Express Highway from Andheri west was opened for traffic just a few days ago. However, debris was still present on the site.

