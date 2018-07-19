Andheri Bridge collapse: Utility cables installed by BMC led to crash, says report

Western Railway writes to the BMC asking them to seriously consider limiting the weight of utility cables on bridges that cross over railway lines

Prima facie, the weight of more than 60 utility cables on the pedestrian pathway of the Andheri road over bridge led to the collapse of the corroded bridge on July 3

The Commissioner of Railway Safety, in his preliminary report submitted on Wednesday, has blamed the failure of Western Railway and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), for the collapse of part of the Andheri road overbridge on July 3 that killed one person and injured a few others.

The Commissioner of Railway Safety falls under the purview of Ministry of Civil Aviation to maintain independence from the railways.

Report blames BMC, WR

The report, in its provisional findings, said investigations revealed that the heavy utility cables installed under the bridge by the BMC without permission from WR along with heavy corrosion led to the collapse of the pathway. "The various additional loads on the bridge in the form of cables, sand and paver blocks put up by the local civic body without permission from the Western Railway added to the load on the bridge.

"These additional loads were not considered during the time of the bridge design," the report adds. mid-day had reported on the utility cable angle in the collapse on July 4.

Western Railway's chief public relations officer Ravinder Bhakar said the WR will take action as per the recommendations of the final detailed report. "These are preliminary findings and we will give a detailed reply from our side as well as fully comply with the suggestions given," he said.

WR writes to BMC

The Western Railway has already shot off a letter to the BMC asking them to seriously consider limiting the weight of utility cables on bridges that cross over railway lines.

Many utility companies adopt this easy way of installing cables to save money and effort, as it is cheaper and technically easier to install them on bridges instead of putting them under railway lines which is challenging and also expensive.

Prima facie the weight of over 60 utility cables on the pedestrian pathway of the Andheri bridge added dead weight leading to the collapse of the corroded bridge. The utility companies pay a fee to the BMC for passing the cables on such bridges. The bridge, built in 1978, was expanded to include a pathway a year later. "We have already written to the BMC to look into the aspect of limiting utility cables passing over such bridges," a WR official said. BMC officials refused to comment on the report.

