Andheri Bridge Collapse: Victim's kin finally get back hospital refund

On August 20, mid-day reported how Mehtas had paid Rs 4,50,110 while admitting Manoj on July 3. He passed away on July 29. The railways were supposed to bear his medical bills. Until Thursday, it hadn't paid even a part of it to the hospital

Manoj was the sole provider for the family of five

Following almost a month's delay, railway authorities have finally given the family of Andheri bridge collapse victim Manoj Mehta some relief. Four days after mid-day highlighted the family's plight, railways has paid Nanavati hospital a part of the pending Rs 52-lakh bill. This has helped the family to get back the Rs 4.5 lakh deposit.

Rajesh, Manoj's brother, said, "On Thursday morning, we got a cheque from the hospital and were told that the railways has paid off a part of the billing amount and requested the hospital to release the deposit."

Hospital CEO Rajendra P Patankar confirmed the development. mid-day tried repeatedly to contact Sanjay Mishra, the divisional railway manager of Mumbai division of WR, but he remained unavailable for comment.

