Andheri Bridge Collapse: Victim's kin still awaits for Rs 52 lakh from railways

national

Red tape has meant that Manoj Mehta's family, which spent several lakhs on his treatment, has not got a single rupee as was promised

Manoj was the sole provider for the family of five

More than three weeks have passed since the demise of Manoj Mehta, after a part of the Andheri bridge collapsed on him. And his family continues to suffer due to the railway authorities' apathy. The Railways is yet to make good on its promise to bear Manoj's medical bills of Rs 52 lakh. As a result, the Mehtas, who are in dire need of money, are unable to claim their deposit of Rs 4.5 lakh from the hospital.

Manoj, 52, was waiting for his usual 7.38 am Dahanu train at Andheri station's platform 8 on July 3, when a slab from the Gokhale bridge collapsed on him. The father of two girls — ages 12 and 24 — was a chartered accountant and the breadwinner of the family. He underwent treatment at Nanavati hospital for nearly three weeks before he succumbed to his injuries. In that period, the medical expenses had shot up to R52 lakh. The Indian Railways had promised to bear the cost, but the hospital hasn't received a single penny yet. Due to this, the family hasn't even been able to reclaim their hospital deposit of Rs 4.5 lakh.

Family frustrated

"We have provided all required documents from the hospital to the railway authorities for their reference. But, so far, we haven't received anything from them," said Rajesh Mehta, Manoj's brother. mid-day had earlier reported that the family is in dire need of funds, and with their sole provider gone, Manoj's elder daughter, Yashaswi, had to step up. She was forced to put on hold her plans to go to Canada for a Masters in Architecture, so she could stay and support the family.



Manoj was standing on platform 8 at Andheri station when a slab from Gokhale bridge collapsed on him. File pic

Following Manoj's death, the authorities declared R5 lakh to his family as compensation, but is yet to pay for the medical expenses. As per the family, the hospital was extremely helpful during Manoj's treatment, and didn't pressurise them to pay the bills. But now, the hospital refuses to return their deposit until the bill is paid.

Yashasvi has written to the G K Singh, senior divisional officer with the Indian Railways, stating, "With respect to Mr Manoj Mehta's complete medical bill payment at Nanavati Hospital, Vile Parle, we would like to express our concern, for the same has not been made till date. This obstructs the refund from the hospital of the initial medical fees paid by us. We request you to kindly accelerate the process and provide us with an acknowledgement so that the needful can be carried out."

Hospital says

The hospital confirmed that the railways had promised to pay the medical bills, and all required documents have been provided already. "The railway department promised to give us the full amount of the treatment. I am sure they must be in the process of completing the formalities," said Rajendra P Patankar, CEO of the hospital. When asked why the initial medical fees hadn't been refunded to the family, he said, "I will have to enquire with the finance department, as I don't have any information on this."

Rs 52 lakh

Manoj's medical bills

Rs 4.5 lakh

Deposit made by the family

Also Read: Mumbai: 445 Bridges To Undergo Safety Audit, Says Piyush Goyal

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates