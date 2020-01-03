Andheri Gokhale Road bridge to be shut for six hours this weekend

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The Gokhale Road Over Bridge (ROB) spanning across the railway tracks at Andheri will be closed temporarily from 11:30 pm of January 5 to 5:30 am of January 6 for repairing and load testing of Pre-Stressed Concrete girders of the bridge.

Accordingly, the road users are requested to use either Jogeshwari ROB or Milon ROB in lieu of Gokhale Bridge for crossing Western Railway tracks near the south side of Andheri station. WR has said that inconvenience caused is deeply regretted.

According to Ravinder Bhakar - Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the Gokhale Road Over Bridge at Andheri was inspected by IIT-Bombay as a part of a safety audit. Therefore, it has been decided to repair the PSC girders of this ROB and the work of strengthening of PSC girder is in progress.

