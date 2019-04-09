Andhra CM N Chandrababu Naidu calls Jagan, KCR 'Modi's pet dogs'

national

N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday called YSRCP chief Jaganmohan Reddy and TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao the 'pet dogs of Modi'

N Chandrababu Naidu

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh): In a low blow to his political opponents, Andhra Pradesh chief minister and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday called YSRCP chief Jaganmohan Reddy and TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao the "pet dogs of Modi".

Addressing a political rally in Machilipatnam region of the district, Naidu said, "Shameless Jaganmohan Reddy is eating dog biscuits; he is distributing them to us also. Jaganmohan Reddy and KCR are pet dogs for Modi, they will be at his feet for a single biscuit. Jagan is going to share those biscuits with you too, beware."

He also accused BJP and TRS of funding YSRCP's political campaigns and said they will not be able to win votes in the state despite spending crores.

"Modi and KCR have spent Rs 1000 crores (Referring to being given to Jagan for spending in elections). KCR, why did you send that money? Why did you send your state money to us? Even if you send 10,000 crores you won't get even a single vote here. Our people are so angry with you", said Naidu.

The controversial remarks by Naidu have come at a time when the electoral battle is at its peak in the state. Andhra Pradesh will witness simultaneous polling on April 11 for both Lok Sabha and assembly constituencies. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates