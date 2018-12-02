Andhra CM N Chandrababu Naidu: I never obstructed KCR from fulfilling poll promises

national

As part of the poll campaign, N Chandrababu Naidu undertook roadshows in the city campaigning for TDP candidates

N Chandrababu Naidu

TDP President and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said he never obstructed Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao from fulfilling poll promises. "Did I prevent you from giving three acres of land to dalits? Did I prevent you from making a dalit the chief minister (for Telangana)? Did I prevent the development of Telangana? KCR should say where I stopped (the development)?"

Naidu tweeted. TRS chief Chandrasekhar Rao, in his public meetings, has been alleging that development will be muted in Telangana if Chandrababu Naidu comes to power through a coalition. The Congress, TDP, CPI and Prof Kodandaram-led Telangana Jana Samithi have formed an alliance for the December 7 Assembly polls.

As part of the poll campaign, Naidu undertook roadshows in the city campaigning for TDP candidates. The Andhra chief minister made it clear that he had no intention of interfering in Telangana politics.

