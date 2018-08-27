Andhra man wanted in attack on beautician commits suicide

national

Police had formed four teams to track down Nutan Kumar after he brutally attacked his partner Pilli Padma

A man who was on the run after brutally attacking a beautician committed suicide in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district on Sunday, police said. The body of Nutan Kumar (40) was found on the railway track between Guntur and Narsaraopet towns. Police suspect that fearing arrest the accused killed himself by jumping under a train.

Police had formed four teams to track down Nutan Kumar after he brutally attacked his partner Pilli Padma. The 36-year-old beautician remains in critical condition. The incident occurred in Bapulapadu village near Vijayawada in Krishna district on Saturday.

The accused tried to chop off the beautician's arms and strangle her with a cloth. The woman with her legs ties was found in a pool of blood in their rented house. The accused allegedly drugged the woman before inflicting severe injuries. In what is believed to be an attempt to mislead the investigators, he had etched letter 'S' on her forehead with a blade

Padma was married to one Suryanarayana. After separating from him, she was living with Nutan Kumar. However, the accused had taken objection to the woman maintaining links with Suryanarayana. According to police, Satyanarayana found Padma in a critical condition when he came to her house on Saturday.

