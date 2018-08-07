Andhra medical student who accused professors of sexual harassment commits suicide

crime

The victim's relatives alleged that the inquiry committee had not submitted its report and the three professors had gone to the media describing her as mentally unsound. They said the attitude of the professors had caused her mental agony

A PG medical student of SV Medical College in Tirupati, who had accused three professors of sexual harassment, has committed suicide in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district. The 30-year-old victim was found hanging at her flat in Pileru town on Tuesday.

In April, she had complained to Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan in writing that she was being sexually harassed by three professors from the Paediatric Department. Following which the college management formed a committee in May to conduct an inquiry.

The student, meanwhile, was upset after she failed in the post-graduate exams. She had told her friends that she was deliberately failed as she had complained against the professors. The suicide triggered protests by students at the SV College where a sit-in was staged demanding action against the professors.

