Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu: Shocked over killing of MLA, ex-lawmaker

N. Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday expressed shock over the killing of his party MLA and a former legislator by Maoists in Visakhapatnam district earlier in the day.

Naidu, who is currently visiting the United States, sent a message condemning the killings, and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) said that such attacks and killings are a "scar on humanity".

K. Sarveswara Rao, 45, TDP MLA from Araku (Reserved-Scheduled Tribe) and his party colleague and former MLA Siveri Soma, 52, were gunned down by Maoists near Thutangi village, about 125 km from the coastal city of Visakhapatnam.

As relatives and supporters of the slain leaders attacked two police stations to protest against the alleged police failure to protect them, Naidu appealed to the people to maintain calm.

The Chief Minister directed senior Cabinet colleague Kala Venkatrao to rush to the district.

