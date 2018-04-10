Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu vows to build world-class city in the state

"It is a unique opportunity for us to build a greenfield city, the capital of the state. It will be a blue and green city that will be the most liveable and will emerge as one of the top five best cities in the world," he said

Chandrababu Naidu/ File pic

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday vowed to make Amaravati a world-class greenfield city, with the happiness of people as its basic foundation. "It is a unique opportunity for us to build a greenfield city, the capital of the state. It will be a blue and green city that will be the most liveable and will emerge as one of the top five best cities in the world," he said while inaugurating the three-day 'Happy Cities Summit' here this afternoon.

"Happiness will be the basic element of Amaravati," he added. Isha Foundation founder Sadguru Jaggi Vasudev in his address said, "While making our surroundings pleasant, it's important to make our interior also pleasant."

"While creating new cities, it is important to create spaces where people inevitably get engaged with every aspect

of life around them," he added.

Later, Naidu released the 'Happy City' blueprint, a socio-economic master plan for Amaravati.

