Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu: Centre being unfair to Andhra

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday said that the Centre is doing 'grave injustice' with Andhra Pradesh by not addressing the problems of the state



Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday said that the Centre is doing 'grave injustice' with Andhra Pradesh by not addressing the problems of the state.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president made the statement while addressing his party MPs via teleconference.

Urging the TDP MPs to intensify the fight, Naidu said that the Centre's attitude is making people of Andhra suffer a lot.

Naidu also vowed to continue his struggle for the cause till justice is done.

He said, 'Centre not responding on problems of AP is grave injustice. Center's attitude is causing the people of AP suffer a lot. MPs should intensify the fight phase wise. We will not leave the issue until justice is done to the state.'

The Chief Minister further cried foul and said that Union Minister Piyush Goyal denied an appointment to the TDP MPs and chose to meet YSRCP MPs.

'How can he (Piyush Goyal) chose to meet YSRCP MPs over us. By doing this you have disrespected the state. People of the state are having doubts, as to who is BJP's alliance partner, TDP or YSRCP?'

'For us, people are the high command. Their aspirations are the priority to us,' he added.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates