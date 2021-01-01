Andhra Pradesh: Man posts wife's intimate pics on WhatsApp, projects her as prostitute; booked

A man in Tirupati was recently booked for trying to project his wife as a prostitute by posting their intimate pictures on WhatsApp. Tirupati urban police also registered a case against him for dowry harassment and domestic violence.

The accused has been identified as Revanth, a junior assistant at SGS College, Tirupati.

Police has launched a hunt for the accused who has absconded, states a report in The Times of India.

The victim, who staged protests at the local police station along with her parents and relatives on Wednesday, said, "I got married to Revanth in August. From the third day after our marriage he started hitting me. Though I got pregnant shortly after our marriage, I got an abortion due to his harassment. He also demanded additional dowry. When I couldn’t take it, I left for my parents’ home in Bengaluru. He then accused me of stealing gold worth Rs 10 lakh and Rs 10 lakh cash from his house.”

"About 3 days ago I was shocked to learn through my classmates that Revanth had posted our intimate pictures in my college WhatsApp group and projected me as a call girl with charges at Rs 3,000 per hour. This was the height of his sadism," she added.

With the support of her family members and relatives, the victim lodged a complaint with the Tirupati police on Wednesday.

Tirupati SP Avula Ramesh Reddy said police teams were dispatched to nab the accused man."Along with sections related to dowry harassment and domestic violence, sections of the IT Act will also be invoked in this case against the accused Revanth," he said.

