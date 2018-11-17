Andhra Pradesh takes back general consent given to CBI

national

A confidential government order to this effect was "leaked" on Thursday night

N Chandrababu Naidu. Pic/AFP

The Chandrababu Naidu government in Andhra Pradesh has withdrawn the "general consent" accorded to CBI to exercise its authority in the state. A confidential government order to this effect was "leaked" on Thursday night.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM (Home) N China Rajappa justified the government's action saying it was taken against the backdrop of certain allegations against the probe agency.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever