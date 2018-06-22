Andre Agassi on wife Steffi Graf: My wife is perfect for me

Andre Agassi going strong after 17 years of marriage. "Respect and humour, that's how you build a perfect relationship with your partner,"

Andre Agassi with wife Steffi Graf

Former World No. 1 American tennis great Andre Agassi says he is bowled over by his wife Steffi Graf's beauty and elegance. "We met each other at a moment where we accepted how we are, and people always ask us: 'Do you never argue each other?'

And we reply in chorus: "Nope"!' My wife is perfect for me. I love so many things about her. Her beauty, her elegance. She cares about philanthropy, looks at the life in a deep way and tries to improve the world," said Agassi. Meanwhile, Graf revealed the secrets that have kept her love for hubby Agassi going strong after 17 years of marriage. "Respect and humour, that's how you build a perfect relationship with your partner," Graf recently told German newspaper Bild."

