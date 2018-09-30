Andre Agassi reveals his 'secret' of a successful marriage with Steffi Graf

tennis

Agassi, who celebrated his 17th wedding anniversary recently, said his advice to couples would be to help each other strengthen their weaker areas

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf

Former World No. 1 tennis star Andre Agassi has revealed his mantra for a solid relationship and marriage with Steffi Graf. Agassi, who celebrated his 17th wedding anniversary recently, said his advice to couples would be to help each other strengthen their weaker areas.

"We [Steffi and him] do not play tennis together, but there are times we do charity auctions, items or tennis lessons... that kind of thing. But how do you give general advice? My advice is simple, you know you got two people, you need to make sure that each of you individually are a whole and entirely complete human beings without each other and then you come together and then there's work. Because you have to mould your life with one another, help each other to be better at what makes each one who they are and help each other be stronger in areas that aren't so much of a strength," Agassi was quoted as saying by Tennis World USA.

Meanwhile, he added that it's very important to have get a better half with the same perspective: "So, it starts with not needing somebody to make yourself full and praying to God that you've found a person that actually has the same perspective."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates