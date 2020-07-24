Footballer Andre Gray's partner Leigh-Anne Pinnock is turning bridezilla before wedding

Brit singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock has revealed that she has become demanding in the planning of her wedding with Wolverhampton-born footballer Andre Gray, 28.

According to British tabloid, The Sun, Leigh-Anne has already finalised the colour scheme for her wedding. Talking to her Little Mix bandmates on Heart radio recently, Leigh-Anne, 28, said: "I need to calm down a bit. Yeah, obviously it’s quite hard with the current situation, but at the same time it’s not for a couple of years anyway so I’ve got time. I’ve given myself time to plan it. But I mean, bridezilla all the way! I know everything, absolutely everything."

In May, Andre, got down on one knee and proposed to her, as the couple celebrated four years of

togetherness.

Sharing her engagement news on social media, Leigh-Anne had written: "Guys...wtf has just happened...He bloody did it, and I said yes. I’m marrying my soulmate." The engagement came in as a surprise for Leigh-Anne, who had revealed in April that her summer wedding to Andre had been cancelled due to the COVID-19

pandemic.

