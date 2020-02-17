Andre Russell rues trying to look sexy for girls

West Indies cricketer Andre Russell has said that he wanted to look attractive for girls and paid the price for it.

The Jamaican all-rounder kept working on his upper body and neglected his lower body due to which he suffered a knee injury and had to undergo surgery.



"I used to go to the gym and just work only on my abs and my shoulders because I wanted to look sexy for the girls. At the end of the day, being sexy and then your legs being weak, don't work. So it is very important to have a complete work out of the body. I could have done more wonders had I worked on my legs too," Russell was quoted as saying by Gulf News.

"Unfortunately, at 23 you are fearless, and I used to ignore that pain and I always gave it a quick fix by taking painkillers and kept running," he added.

Russell will be playing for Kolkata Knight Riders in the upcoming IPL season.

