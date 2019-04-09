IPL 2019: Andre Russell shows off his muscles in the swimming pool

ipl-news

Andre Russell has so far scored 207 runs in 5 matches in IPL 2019, at an astonishing strike rate of 268.83.

Andre Russell in the swimming pool.

Kolkata Knight Riders' all-rounder Andre Russell is on fire in the IPL 2019, winning matches for Shah Rukh Khan's team almost single-handedly and thereby taking them to the top of the table.

Andre Russell posted this picture of himself enjoying a pool session on the eve of their match against IPL title holders Chennai Super Kings. He captioned the picture as, "recovery".

View this post on Instagram #recovery A post shared by Andre Russell (@ar12russell) onApr 7, 2019 at 4:16am PDT

In Kolkata Knight Riders' match against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Andre Russell won the game for Dinesh Karthik's side from an almost impossible position.

Needing 52 runs in 16 balls, Andre Russell broke loose against Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore and scored a bunch of fours and sixes to win the match with 5 balls to spare.

Andre Russell scored 48 runs not out in just 13 balls in the match to achieve the target.

Chennai Super Kings will have to bowl really well against the likes of Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Nitish Rana and Andre Russell to have any chance of winning the match.

