Andres Iniesta awarded Grand Cross of the Royal Order of Sports Merit in Spain

Spain's cabinet on Friday decided to award FC Barcelona's captain Andres Iniesta the Grand Cross of the Royal Order of Sports Merit, the highest honour the government gives at the sporting level



Andres Iniesta

Spain's cabinet on Friday decided to award FC Barcelona's captain Andres Iniesta the Grand Cross of the Royal Order of Sports Merit, the highest honour the government gives at the sporting level.

Iniesta, who announced he would leave the La Liga giants by the end of the season, joined a list of sporting figures who have got the honour, including his former teammate Xavi Hernandez, Iker Casillas and former national team coach Vicente del Bosque, reports Efe.

"Iniesta has ended his sporting run at Barcelona winning his 32nd title and played for many Spain national teams," Spanish government spokesman Íñigo Méndez de Vigo said at a press conference. After leading Spain to their maiden World Cup title in South Africa in 2010, the government awarded Del Bosque the same honour, while Casillas and Xavi were honoured in 2015.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever