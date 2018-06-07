Andres Iniesta to decide his Spain future after World Cup

Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta has refused to rule out the chances of extending his international career with Spain beyond this month's FIFA World Cup

Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta has refused to rule out the chances of extending his international career with Spain beyond this month's FIFA World Cup. In April, Iniesta had announced that he would bid adieu to Barcelona at the end of this season, thus ending his 22-year-long association with the Camp Nou.

It is learnt that Iniesta would not be staying in Europe and would move to Japan to join football club Vissel Kobe. Despite admitting that it would be difficult to represent Spain after leaving Europe, the midfielder said that he would be analyzing his international future only after the showpiece tournament.

"This World Cup could be my last appearance but, once it's over, everything will be analysed. I will start in Japan and we'll see the circumstances," goal.com quoted Iniesta, as saying.

"I do not rule out continuing, but I know it is difficult once I leave Barcelona. It would be a little difficult for me to continue here but, once the World Cup is over, we'll look at everything," he said.

Having joined Barca's academy, La Masia, aged 12, Iniesta went on to win four Champions League titles and eight La Liga titles. On a related note, the FIFA World Cup is slated to kick off on June 14 in Russia, with Spain to open their campaign against Portugal on June 15.

