Andres Iniesta weighing options for life after Barcelona

Spain international and Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta, who is leaving the Catalan football club, has said that he is still making up his mind about where he will play next season. "It is not an economic issue even though the offers I have received are very high in that sense, it is the style of football, the city, the conditions and everything I find wherever I go," Iniesta said at a sponsorship event in Barcelona on Thursday, accompanied by Red Bull Formula 1 drivers Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen, reports Efe.

"I have to move to a place where I can enjoy a similar situation to what I have had up until now. I also have to think about my family," he said. While acknowledging that his departure will affect Barça, Iniesta said "the important thing is that each player on the starting line-up ... like (Philippe) Coutinho and Denis (Suarez) remain confident".

The 34-year-old Iniesta joined Barcelona as a 12-year-old, playing in the youth divisions and the B team before being promoted to the main squad in 2002. He has won 31 titles with Barça.

