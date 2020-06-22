Andres Iniesta's nude statue goes viral before sculptors cover it up

Spanish footballer Andres Iniesta thanked sculptors for covering him up after a picture of his nude statue went viral on social media recently.

The footballer scored the winner in the 2010 World Cup final against Holland that helped Spain win 1-0 in Johannesburg.

To celebrate 10 years of that moment, locals in Andres's hometown of Albacete, Spain were planning to unveil the statue on July 10. But COVID-19 restrictions forced it to be postponed to next year. On Saturday, Andres tweeted the picture (left) and wrote: "Thanks for putting pants [trousers] on," followed by laughing and winking emojis.

According to British tabloid, The Sun, a representative of Albacete's town hall confirmed that the final version of the statue will be complete with clothes.

